Abrams tip-in at buzzer lifts Bama over No. 9 Mississippi St

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Megan Abrams tip-in at the buzzer lifted Alabama to a 66-64 victory over No. 9 Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide had the ball in a tied game with five seconds left when Jordan Lewis’ floater from the side slid off the side of the rim and into the fingertips of Abrams, who put it in before time expired.

Alabama stayed in the ball game most of the first three quarters thanks to the 3-point shot. The Crimson Tide made seven of their first 12 from behind the arc. Jasmine Walker’s 3-pointer cut a 10-point halftime deficit to two at 47-45.

Out of the ensuing timeout, Mississippi State got two baskets from freshman Rickea Jackson as she pushed the lead out to 51-45 after three quarters. The Bulldogs went on a 11-0 run into the fourth quarter to push the lead out to 12 points but the Crimson Tide wouldn’t go away.

Alabama (16-11, 6-8 SEC) went on an 11-0 run of its own, including 10 straight by Walker, to get back in the game and tied it up at 62-62 with 1:51 remaining. She finished with 20 points.

Lewis had 17 points and Cierra Johnson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Mississippi State’s Andra Espinoza-Hunter made 1 of 2 free throws with 5 seconds remaining to tie the game and set up the game-winning basket for the Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 10-3) had a double-double from Jessika Carter with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Jackson finished with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Sunday afternoon followed a trend of inconsistent performances for the Bulldogs. They came from behind in double digit deficits to beat Texas A&M and Auburn the last two weeks sandwiched around a 73-62 loss at Kentucky. It led to a second loss and four games.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide has been on the cusp of an upset win on several occasions this season and they finally got it on Sunday. Alabama had lost to Kentucky and Texas A&M earlier in the year by less than five points.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts Arkansas on Thursday.

Alabama travels to Texas A&M on Thursday.