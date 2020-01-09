Zunic scores 14 to carry Winthrop over High Point 79-57

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Kyle Zunic came off the bench to tally 14 points to carry Winthrop to a 79-57 win over High Point on Wednesday night.

Charles Falden had 14 points for Winthrop (9-7, 3-0 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Hunter Hale added 14 points. Micheal Anumba had 11 points and six rebounds for the road team.

Cliff Thomas Jr. had 14 points for the Panthers (3-12, 0-2). John-Michael Wright added 12 points.

Winthrop faces Gardner-Webb at home on Saturday. High Point faces Presbyterian on the road on Saturday.

