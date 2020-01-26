1  of  2
Zouzoua scores 20 to lift Nevada past New Mexico 96-74

RENO, Nev. (AP)Nisre Zouzoua had a season-high 20 points as Nevada stretched its home win streak to seven games, routing New Mexico 96-74 on Saturday.

Zouzoua shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Jalen Harris had 19 points and seven assists for Nevada (13-8, 6-3 Mountain West Conference). Zane Meeks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jazz Johnson had 12 points.

Nevada posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Zane Martin scored a season-high 23 points for the Lobos (16-6, 5-4). Vante Hendrix added 19 points. Corey Manigault had 13 points.

Nevada matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. New Mexico faces San Diego State at home on Wednesday.

