Yurtseven helps lift Georgetown over American 80-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Omer Yurtseven had 17 points as Georgetown romped past American 80-60 on Saturday.

Jahvon Blair had 14 points and six rebounds for Georgetown (10-3), which won its sixth consecutive game. Terrell Allen added 14 points and five assists and Jamorko Pickett had nine points and seven rebounds.

Sa’eed Nelson had 17 points for the Eagles (4-7). Mark Gasperini added 12 points.

Georgetown matches up against Providence on the road on Tuesday. American matches up against Colgate on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

