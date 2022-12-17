YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Shemar Rathan-Mayes’ free throw with 21 seconds left gave Youngstown State a 10-point lead and the Penguins held on to earn an 85-81 win over Southern on Friday night.

P.J. Byrd converted two three-point plays and knocked down a 3 in the final 18 seconds but could not pull the Jaguars closer than four points.

Dwayne Cohill finished with 26 points and six assists to lead Youngstown State (8-4). Malek Green had 16 points, Brandon Rush added 14 and Adrian Nelson chipped in 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Bryson Etienne and Byrd each scored 16 points and Byrd added 12 assists to lead Southern (4-7). Terrell Williams Jr. finished with 13 points and JaRon Wilkens contributed 10 points off the bench.

