Youngstown State beats Milwaukee 63-57 in Horizon tourney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Naz Bohannon had 20 points and five assists as Youngstown State defeated Milwaukee 63-57 in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Penguins will play at fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago on Thursday.

Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and six assists for Youngstown State (18-14). Michael Akuchie added 10 points. Garrett Covington had six rebounds.

Milwaukee scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team, after leading at halftime 36-30.

Darius Roy had 17 points for the Panthers (12-19). Te’Jon Lucas added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

