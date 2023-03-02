YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Adrian Nelson scored 20 points and Youngstown State defeated Detroit Mercy and Antoine Davis 71-66 in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night with Davis coming up short of Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I career scoring record.

Davis, in his fifth year with the eighth-seeded Titans (14-19), finished with 22 points, three points shy of the record 3,667 Maravich scored in three seasons at LSU (1967-70). Davis was 7-of-26 shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. He missed his final seven shots.

Nelson’s jump hook with 1:29 remaining gave the top-seeded Penguins (24-8) the lead for good at 66-64. Davis made two free throws after a technical on Youngstown State with 10.9 seconds left to get within three but Nelson made two free throws and Davis missed a final 3-point attempt.

Dwayne Cohill scored 17 points and Brandon Rush 15 for the Penguins.

Marcus Tankersley had 14 points, A.J. Oliver 13 and Gerald Liddell 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Titans.

Davis has 159 3-pointers this season, three short of Stephen Curry’s record set at Davidson (2007-08).

Youngstown’s 24 victories ties the program record and is the first time the Penguins won that many in Division I. The Penguins swept all three meetings with the Titans this season, but this was the closest margin.

