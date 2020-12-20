Young scores 27 to lift Charlotte past NC A&T 76-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young had a career-high 27 points as Charlotte edged past North Carolina A&T 76-72 on Saturday.
Young made 9 of 11 shots.
Milos Supica had 14 points for Charlotte (3-3). Brice Williams added 13 points.
Quentin Jones had 19 points for the Aggies (3-8). Blake Harris added 15 points.
