Young scores 22 to help Charlotte slip past FIU 68-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Jordan Shepherd made a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:24 left to give Charlotte the lead for good en route to a 68-65 win over Florida International on Saturday.

Brice Williams added 15 points for Charlotte (9-7, 5-3 Conference USA). Shepherd and Jhery Matos had 12 points apiece.

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (8-10, 2-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Cameron Corcoran added 11 points. Dimon Carrigan had nine points with eight rebounds.

Charlotte defeated Florida International 63-55 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES