Young scores 14 to lead Charlotte past UTEP 68-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jahmir Young registered 14 points and eight rebounds as Charlotte extended its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating UTEP 68-64 on Thursday night.

Drew Edwards had 13 points for Charlotte (13-9, 7-4 Conference USA). Amidou Bamba added 11 points. Milos Supica had 10 points.

Daryl Edwards scored a career-high 24 points for the Miners (13-11, 4-7). Souley Boum added 20 points.

Charlotte takes on UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP faces Old Dominion on the road on Saturday.

