MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Trace Young had 21 points as Alabama State beat Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Saturday night.

Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points for Alabama State (6-15, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). E.J. Clark added 10 points.

Joe French had 27 points for the Wildcats (5-15, 3-5). Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points and had six assists. Kevin Davis had 10 points.

