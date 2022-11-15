SAN ANTONIO (AP)Charlie Yoder had 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 84-47 win over Texas Lutheran on Tuesday night.

Yoder also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Jonathan Cisse scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Niki Krause recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Keiman Capers led the Bulldogs (0-1) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Mason Wallace added six points for Texas Lutheran. In addition, Riley Fornerette finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.