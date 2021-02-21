Yesufu scores 32 to carry Drake over Evansville 85-71

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 32 points as Drake beat Evansville 85-71 on Sunday.

Yesufu made 12 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

D.J. Wilkins had 13 points for Drake (22-2, 13-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added six rebounds.

Shamar Givance had 19 points for the Purple Aces (8-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Iyen Enaruna added 13 points. Evan Kuhlman had 13 points.

