Yesufu, Murphy lift Drake over Northern Iowa 80-59

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Joseph Yesufu and Tremell Murphy scored 18 points apiece as Drake rolled past Northern Iowa 80-59 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Wilkins added 15 points for the Bulldogs (19-1, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who stretched their home winning streak to 11 games. Shanquan Hemphill had nine rebounds.

Trae Berhow had 14 points for the Panthers (6-13, 4-9). Bowen Born and Austin Phyfe had 10 points apiece.

