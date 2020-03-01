Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Yale wins 4th straight, holds off Princeton late, 66-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP)Paul Atkinson had 18 points off the bench as Yale held off Princeton for a 66-63 win on Saturday night.

Azar Swain had 11 points for Yale (22-6, 10-2 Ivy League), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Bruner added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 21 points for the Tigers (13-12, 8-4). Ethan Wright added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Schwieger had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Yale defeated Princeton 88-64 on Feb. 14. Yale plays Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Princeton matches up against Columbia at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞