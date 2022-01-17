Yale hangs on for 66-63 win over Brown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a rare honor for the University of New Mexico and for the man who led UNM's Geology Department for more than three decades. His name is on a map of the heavens, forever. From now on, when someone looks at a map of the planet Mars, they will see a massive crater that would span from Grants to Albuquerque named for the longtime head of UNM's Geology Department, Wolfgang Elston.

Research scientist, Dr. Horton Newsom, is a with UNM's Institute of Meteoritics. His team with Elston's help, worked to identify and map places on Mars for the Curiosity Rover to land on in 2012. "It's really gratifying that we were able to get, he was able to be recognized in this fashion, it's quite an honor to have your name on another planet forever," said Newsom.