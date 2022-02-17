WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Camren Wynter had 14 points to lead five Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons topped William & Mary 72-57 on Thursday night.

Lamar Oden Jr. added 13 points, Trevion Brown chipped in 11, and Melik Martin and Xavier Bell each had 10 for Drexel (13-12, 8-7 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Quinn Blair had 15 points for the Tribe (5-23, 4-11), whose losing streak reached six games. Brandon Carroll added 10 points.

The Dragons leveled the season series against the Tribe. William & Mary defeated Drexel 83-75 on Jan. 22.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com