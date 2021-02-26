Wynter, Bickerstaff lead Drexel over James Madison 84-78

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Camren Wynter had 18 points as Drexel defeated James Madison 84-78 on Friday.

T.J. Bickerstaff added 16 points with eight rebounds, Mate Okros chipped in 15, and James Butler had 13 points and nine rebounds for Drexel (9-7, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association).

Vado Morse had 25 points and six assists for the Dukes (13-6, 8-2), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Jalen Hodge added 16 points and Zach Jacobs had 11.

The Dragons leveled the season series against the Dukes. James Madison defeated Drexel 73-64 on Jan. 31.

