Wright’s double-double sends High Point past Elon 83-77

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three families are left devastated and angry, they say the men accused of killing their loved ones are getting off too easy. Darren Bernal, Nathan Morrison, and Joseph Santiago were shot to death at a Los Lunas house party in April 2019. According to the criminal complaint, Brandon Dowdy, Robert Wilson, and Anthony Williams – who was a minor at the time of the shooting – were at Morrison's house celebrating his birthday.

Witnesses say the three teens got kicked out after getting into an argument with Morrison. A short time later, the teens returned and opened fire. All three teens were originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The victim's families say the charges offered some comfort because they knew the three suspects wouldn't get away with their crime.