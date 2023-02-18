DOVER, Del. (AP)Justin Wright had 14 points in North Carolina Central’s 66-58 win against Delaware State on Saturday night.

Wright had six rebounds for the Eagles (13-11, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Monroe scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Fred Cleveland Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Cameron Stitt finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets (5-20, 3-8). Kyle Johnson added eight points for Delaware State. In addition, O’Koye Parker finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.