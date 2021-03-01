Wright scores 19 to carry Marist past Quinnipiac 65-52

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Ricardo Wright came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Marist to a 65-52 win over Quinnipiac on Monday night.

Raheim Sullivan had 14 points for Marist (12-8, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme added 10 points and six rebounds.

Luis Kortright had 12 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (8-11, 6-9). Savion Lewis also scored 12 points, and Jacob Rigoni had eight rebounds.

The Red Foxes improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Marist defeated Quinnipiac 76-67 last Sunday.

