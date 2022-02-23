GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 18 points as High Point defeated North Carolina A&T 78-58 on Wednesday night.

Jaden House had 15 points and six rebounds for High Point (12-17, 6-9 Big South Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Zach Austin added 14 points. Bryant Randleman had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Aggies (11-18, 6-9). Collin Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. High Point defeated North Carolina A&T 78-71 on Jan. 15.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com