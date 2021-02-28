Wright scores 13 to lead Marist over Quinnipiac 76-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Ricardo Wright had 13 points and seven rebounds as Marist beat Quinnipiac 76-67 on Sunday.

Raheim Sullivan and Jordan Jones scored 10 points each for Marist (11-8, 9-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell had nine rebounds.

With the win, Marist secured a top-five seed and first-round bye in the conference tournament.

Jacob Rigoni scored a season-high 23 points for the Bobcats (8-10, 6-8), hitting 7 of 12 3-point attempts to become the program’s all-time 3-point field-goal leader with 255, passing Rob Monroe (253, 2001-05). Luis Kortright added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES