DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday.

Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Anthony Selden led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Caleb Robinson added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.