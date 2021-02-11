Wright lifts High Point past Charleston Southern 77-73

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright had 24 points as High Point edged past Charleston Southern 77-73 on Thursday night.

Bryant Randleman had 16 points for High Point (8-10, 6-7 Big South Conference). Lydell Elmore added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Holt had 10 points.

High Point totaled 55 second-half points, a season high.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 26 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Buccaneers (1-16, 0-13), whose losing streak stretched to 13 games. Melvin Edwards Jr. added 10 points and Sean Price had eight rebounds and six assists.

