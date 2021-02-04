Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee State 68-60

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Shamar Wright recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 68-60 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.

Carlos Curtis had 16 points and eight rebounds for SIUE (7-8, 5-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Courtney Carter added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Adewunmi had 11 points.

Shakem Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers (3-13, 2-11). Mark Freeman added 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. SlUE defeated Tennessee State 67-65 on Jan. 21.

