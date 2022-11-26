KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Shamar Wright had 16 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 64-54 win against Kansas City on Saturday night.

Wright added eight rebounds and three steals for the Cougars (5-2). Damarco Minor added 13 points with six rebounds. Jonathan Kurtas totaled eight points and nine rebounds.

The Kangaroos (3-6) were led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Shemarri Allen added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.