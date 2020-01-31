Wright hits for 30 as High Point edges Campbell 62-57

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)John-Michael Wright scored 30 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with three minutes to go as High Point edged Campbell 62-57 on Thursday night.

Wright, a freshman, was 11-for-19 shooting, including a career-best 8-for-11 from behind the arc. He added six rebounds and had nearly half of High Point’s 23 made field goals. Jamal Wright added 10 points for the Panthers (6-16, 3-6 Big South Conference), who ended a two-game slide.

Jordan Whitfield had 12 points to lead the Fighting Camels (11-10, 2-7). Cory Gensler added 10 points. Ja’Cor Nelson grabbed six rebounds. Campbell, which has lost its last three, was held to 38% shooting and was outrebounded 37-30.

High Point plays Hampton at home next Thursday. Campbell faces South Carolina Upstate on the road on Saturday.

