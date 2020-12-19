Wright, Devoe lead Georgia Tech to 74-64 win over FAMU

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP)Moses Wright scored 24 points, Michael Devoe had 15 points and tied his career high with eight assists and Georgia Tech beat Florida A&M 74-64 on Friday night.

Bubba Parham hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Jose Alvarado scored 11 for Georgia Tech.

Alvarado and Devoe each hit a 3-pointer and Wright had two dunks in a 14-2 run to open the game and Georgia Tech (3-3) never trailed. Parham and Devoe hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half and give the Yellow Jackets their biggest lead of the game at 41-24. FAMU trimmed its deficit to five points on four occasions from there, the last when Jai Clark hit a 3-pointer with 3:57 to go. Khalid Moore answered with a 3 that sparked an 8-3 spurt, capped by a dunk by Wright that made it 72-62 with 33 seconds left.

M.J. Randolph led Florida A&M (1-5) with 17 points. Jalen Speer added 12 points and Evins Desir scored 10.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 all-time against FAMU. They won the previous eight matchups by at least 25 points and by an average of 40.6.

Georgia Tech outrebounded the Rattlers 38-28, including 12-6 on the offensive glass, and outscored FAMU 22-6 in second-chance points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery