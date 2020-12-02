Colorado COVID-19 issues lead to postponement vs. Arizona

The Colorado men’s basketball team was hoping to end its losing streak at Arizona, but the scheduled Wednesday game at Tucson was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Buffaloes’ program.

Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement, “We have temporarily paused our men’s basketball operations due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program. This includes the postponement of Wednesday’s game at Arizona. The status of other upcoming games is dependent upon contact tracing and subsequent testing of team members and basketball staff this week.

“As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season. We will continue daily testing of our student-athletes to ensure positive cases are identified early and isolated quickly, in addition to adhering to guidance from state, local and campus public health officials.”

Colorado discussed the situation with the Pac-12 office.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s basketball policy — Colorado does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to previously reported COVID-19 issues within the program and associated contact tracing protocols,” the Pac-12 said in a statement. “The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.

“Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our men’s basketball student-athletes on the court competing, our No. 1 priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 men’s basketball programs.”

Colorado owns an 0-8 record at Arizona’s McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011-12 season.

The contest marks the third time an Arizona game has been affected so far this season.

The scheduled Nov. 25 season opener against Northern Arizona was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Lumberbacks’ program and has since been rescheduled for Dec. 7. A game scheduled for last Sunday against UTEP was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation in the Miners’ program.

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Northern Colorado on Saturday in a nonconference matchup. Colorado is tentatively slated to visit Pac-12 foe Washington State on Saturday.

–Field Level Media