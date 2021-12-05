Woods lifts Grand Canyon over Mississippi Valley St. 91-44

PHOENIX (AP)Holland Woods had 11 points as Grand Canyon routed Mississippi Valley State 91-44 on Saturday night.

Taeshon Cherry had 11 points for Grand Canyon (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Walter Ellis added 11 points. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 11 points.

Robert Carpenter had 12 points for the Delta Devils (0-6), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Gary Grant added 10 points.

Caleb Hunter, whose 12 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Delta Devils, scored six points on 3-of-17 shooting.

