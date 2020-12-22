Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Belmont to a 72-63 win over Evansville on Monday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 10 points.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Purple Aces (2-4). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had six assists.

