Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)JaCobi Wood had 17 points off the bench to carry Belmont to a 79-66 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night, the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

Luke Smith had 12 points for Belmont (15-1, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 10 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds and six assists.

Sammy Friday IV scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marvin Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Wallace had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES