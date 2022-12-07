CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points, Jordan Miller added 22 points and Miami beat Cornell 107-105 Wednesday night to snap the Big Red’s seven-game win streak.

Wong made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and six assists. Norchad Omier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami (9-1).

Miami’s 66 first-half points were the most scored in half by any college team this season against a Division I opponent.

Wong hit two free throws that stretched Miami’s lead to 100-88 with 5:22 to play and his 3-pointer with about a minute left gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead. Cornell, which forced seven Hurricanes turnovers in the final 4-plus minutes, scored 17 of the final 24 points. The Big Red had seven total turnovers.

Wong scored 11 points – including the final seven – in a 16-4 run that gave Miami a 29-22 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half and the Big Red trailed the rest of the way. Wong had 22 points and five assists at halftime and Bensley Joseph hit his third 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Hurricanes a 14-point lead at intermission.

Greg Nolan led the Big Red with 19 points and six assists. Nazir Williams and Chris Manon scored 18 points apiece, Sean Hansen added 14 and Max Watson 13 points.

Cornell (7-2) lost for the first time since a season-opening 79-77 defeat – on a layup by Prince Aligbe with 0.9 seconds left – at Boston College.

Joseph hit 4 of 4 from behind the arc and finished with 12 points for Miami.

Miami returns to ACC play Saturday against N.C. State at home. Cornell is off until the Big Red visits Syracuse on Dec. 17

