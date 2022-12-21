MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP)Jake Wolfe scored 13 points to help Morehead State defeat Alice Lloyd 66-50 on Wednesday.

Wolfe added five rebounds for the Eagles (7-6). Drew Thelwell scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Mark Freeman was 5 of 14 shooting (2 for 9 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Slone scored 15 points and Will Philpot finished with 14 points for Alice Lloyd.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.