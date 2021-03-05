Wojcik scores 33 to carry Fairfield past Manhattan 85-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Jake Wojcik scored a career-high 33 points with the help of 10-for-10 foul shooting and Fairfield beat Manhattan 85-67 on Friday night.

Wojcik collared seven rebounds in the process. Taj Benning scored 14 points and six rebounds for Fairfield (7-16, 7-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Caleb Green scored 12 points and six assists.

Warren Williams tied a season high with 20 points for the Jaspers (7-12, 6-12). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points and six rebounds. Ant Nelson had 13 points.

The Stags evened the season series against the Jaspers after Manhattan defeated Fairfield 69-59 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES