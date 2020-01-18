Wofford jets away to fast start, topples Furman 66-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Chevez Goodwin scored 18 points and Nathan Hoover 17 as Wofford led from wire-to-wire and knocked off Southern Conference leader Furman, 66-52 Friday night.

Trevor Stumpe, who finished with 11 points for the Terriers (12-7, 4-2) scored on a putback before the game was a minute old, kicking off a 12-0 opening run. Wofford led 34-18 at the half, holding Furman to 32% shooting in the opening period.

Storm Murphy added eight points with six assists.

Furman was scoreless for the first six minutes of the game. Noah Gurley led the Paladins (15-5, 5-2) with 15 points and Mike Bothwell added 13. Leading scorer Jordan Lyons (17.0 ppg) was held to five, all at the foul line. Lyons was 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from distance.

The 18 points in the first half was a season-worst for the Paladins.

Wofford matches up against VMI at home on Wednesday. Furman takes on Samford at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞