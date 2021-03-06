Withers leads UMass Lowell past top-seeded UMBC 79-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP)Connor Withers scored a career-high 28 points and Obadiah Noel added 22 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County 79-77 in the America East Conference tournament on Saturday.

Withers made 1 of 2 free throws with 18 seconds left, and Max Brookshad two blocks on the final possession to seal it.

Kalil Thomas had 10 points for UMass Lowell (11-11). Withers hit 9 of 13 3-pointers.

R.J. Eytle-Rock had 18 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (14-6). L.J. Owens added 13 points. Darnell Rogers had 13 points.

