Winthrop tops Longwood 82-61 in Big South tourney

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Charles Falden scored 19 points and Winthrop defeated Longwood 82-61 in the semifinals of the Big South tournament Thursday night.

Kelton Talford had 11 points for top(equals)seeded, defending champion Winthrop (22-1), which advances to face third-seeded Campbell Sunday’s tournament final.

Winthrop earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Winthrop raced out to a 19-3 lead against fifth-seeded Longwood, before the Lancers rallied to within three. The Eagles scored 11 straight to lead by 14 at halftime.

Juan Munoz had 17 points for the Lancers (12-16). DeShaun Wade added 12 points.

