Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Winthrop overcomes Campbell for 13th straight win, 62-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Chase Claxton came off the bench to score 10 of his 12 points in the second half and help Winthrop earn a 62-53 win over Campbell on Thursday night, the 13th consecutive victory for the Big South leaders.

D.J. Burns had 11 points for Winthrop (17-7, 11-0). Micheal Anumba added 10 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:27 remaining. Josh Ferguson had 10 points.

Cory Gensler had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Camels (11-12, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

The Eagles swept the regular-season series from Campbell. Winthrop defeated Campbell 87-72 on Jan. 4.

Winthrop plays Longwood on the road on Saturday. Campbell plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞