Winthrop gets win No. 20, beat SC Upstate 90-82

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Josh Ferguson had 22 points as Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 90-82 on Thursday night for the Eagles’ 20th victory.

Hunter Hale had 19 points for Winthrop (20-10, 14-3 Big South Conference). Chase Claxton added 12 points as did Russell Jones.

Bryson Mozone had 13 points for the Spartans (11-19, 6-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Tommy Bruner added 13 points and nine assists. Dalvin White had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Winthrop defeated South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Jan. 23.

Winthrop finishes the regular season against High Point at home on Saturday. The Eagles are a game back of first-place Radford (15-2), which ends the regular season at home against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate finishes out the regular season against Hampton on the road on Saturday.

