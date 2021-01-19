Winthrop beats Presbyterian 72-58 for 19th straight win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Chandler Vaudrin scored 18 points and Winthrop beat Presbyterian 72-58 on Tuesday night for its nation-leading 19th straight victory dating to last season.

Winthrop (14-0, 11-0 Big South Conference) entered knotted with No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak in Division I. The Eagles tied a program record for consecutive victories with the 2004-05 team.

Kelton Talford had 12 points for Winthrop. Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. each added 10 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (3-6, 1-4). Winston Hill added 14 points and Owen McCormack had 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES