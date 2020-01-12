Wingett lifts S. Dakota St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)David Wingett had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61 on Saturday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-7, 4-1 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Douglas Wilson added 13 points. Noah Freidel had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Brian Patrick had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (9-10, 2-2). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Jarred Godfrey had 13 points.

South Dakota State faces North Dakota at home on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞