Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Dwight Wilson III had 21 points as Ohio edged past Buffalo 76-75 on Friday night.

Wilson made 8 of 10 shots, including a layup with 25.7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt with less than a second left was off the mark.

Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (10-6, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Lunden McDay had 10 points.

Jayvon Graves had 18 points and three blocks for the Bulls (6-6, 4-4). Josh Mballa added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams also had 14 points.

