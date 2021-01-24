Wilson scores 20 to lift Lehigh over Holy Cross 82-74

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Marques Wilson had 20 points as Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 82-74 on Sunday.

Evan Taylor had 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for Lehigh (3-5, 3-5 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson added 14 points. Nic Lynch had 10 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 27 points for the Crusaders (2-6, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Austin Butler added 13 points and seven rebounds. Matt Faw had three blocks.

Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 75-72 on Saturday.

