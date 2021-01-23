Wilson scores 15 to lead Lehigh over Holy Cross 75-72

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Jeameril Wilson came off the bench to score 15 points, sparking Lehigh to a 75-72 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Lehigh led by 14 at the half but Holy Cross cut that to 54-52 by midway through the second half and stayed close the rest of the way. The Crusaders R.J. Johnson had a 3-point shot blocked by Lehigh’s Dominic Parolin at the buzzer.

Reed Fenton had 14 points for Lehigh (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nic Lynch had 10 points.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds – his second straight double-double – for the Crusaders (2-5, 2-5). Johnson added 17 points and eight assists. Matt Faw had 14 points before fouling out.

