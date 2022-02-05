VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had a season-high 25 points as South Dakota State won its 12th consecutive game, topping South Dakota 89-79 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (21-4, 12-0 Summit League). Luke Appel added 13 points. Alex Arians had 11 points.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 15 points and six rebounds for the Coyotes (13-9, 6-5). Mason Archambault added 14 points. Hunter Goodrick had 13 points and eight rebounds.

