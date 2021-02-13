Wilson lifts Louisiana-Lafayette past ULM 88-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Mylik Wilson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated ULM 88-72 on Saturday.

Ty Harper had 19 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-7, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Theo Akwuba added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points for the Warhawks (5-16, 3-11). Elijah Gonzales added 15 points. Josh Nicholas had 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns evened the season series against the Warhawks with the win. ULM defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 72-66 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES