Wilson lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph’s in A10 tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)AJ Wilson scored a career-high 24 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph’s 77-70 to open the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

No. 12 seed George Mason will face fifth-seeded St. Bonaventure on Thursday. The Patriots will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the series, including a 68-57 defeat in the quarterfinals last season.

George Mason led by 14 points with 2:52 remaining in the game until Saint Joseph’s made three 3-pointers on its next five possessions to get within 68-64 with just over a minute to go. But Javon Greene made six free throws in the final minute as George Mason went 9 of 12 to seal it.

Jordan Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for George Mason (17-15). Greene added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Xavier Johnson had eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 28 points for the Hawks (6-26). Toliver Freeman added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Cameron Brown had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞