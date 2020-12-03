Wilson leads SIU Edwardsville past N. Illinois 73-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Sidney Wilson had a career-high 22 points as SIU Edwardsville easily defeated Northern Illinois 73-53 on Wednesday night.

Mike Adewunmi had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2). Lamar Wright added eight points and five blocks. Courtney Carter had seven assists and five steals.

Tyler Cochran had 15 points for the Huskies (0-2). Darius Beane added 13 points and six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery